Lake Charles Police Department buys first ever patrol boat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police Department buys first ever patrol boat

Lake Charles Police Department buys first ever patrol boat

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has some new marine equipment on its hands and it’s the first watercraft of its kind for the department. With state of the art features, a smooth ride and the LCPD logo, police say their new vessel is just what they needed.

“We were always on their (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) vessels, coast guard vessels or even a wildlife and fisheries vessel so, to have our own is greatly beneficial for us,” said Lt. Kirk Carroll.

He says their new patrol boat is worth more than $80,000 and was purchased with the help of the FEMA Port Security grant program. He says the boat will help them deploy their dive and SWAT teams for any waterborne incidents.

“It gives us the capabilities to go anywhere on the lake or on the ship channel,” said Carroll. “It gives us the capability to do a waterfront landing to deploy a SWAT team if needed on any of the properties or a terrorist incident or anything really.”

Carroll says the boat has already been put to use such as an incident early this month where they helped tow a man and a young child in need of help near the Port of Lake Charles.

He says the boat is specifically designed for law enforcement needs and can maneuver Southwest Louisiana waters.

“It draws 12-16 inches of water which we have a lot of shallow water running in Southwest Louisiana,” said Sgt. Jeff Morgan.

Police say they want to remind boaters they will not be taking this boat out in the water for enforcement due to boating safety and regulations. They will be using it in joint operations with various other agencies like the CPSO and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly