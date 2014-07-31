Hometown Patriot - Joe Dutreix

During the Second World War, the country of Iran was used as a transfer post to keep supplies headed to Russia. At that time, that country was a U.S. ally in the war against Germany. Joe Dutreix was a staff sergeant in the Army."I was in the automotive maintenance," said Dutreix. "We took care of vehicles and worked on the assembly line going to Russia."Joe says it's amazing the changes that have occurred in Iran since the 1940s."The people in Iran when we got there, I'd say they were 50 years behind us. It was a poor country. Of course with the oil and everything, they are as well off as anybody else now I think," said Dutreix.Joe's wife, Ruth, was engaged to a sailor during the war, but he was killed in the Japanese attack on the U.S. S. Indianapolis. Ruth vowed to never marry, but her later fiance's mother convinced her to keep on looking."She said, 'I heard through the grapevine that you're not dating,'" said Ruth. "I said, 'No ma'am.' She said, 'Why?' I said, 'I'm going to be an old maid. I'm not going to marry. I lost Ray, and I wasn't gonna.' She said, 'He wouldn't like that. He wanted you to be happy, dating and enjoying yourself.'"67 years later, the Dutreix's remain happily married.