McNeese Baseball hosts All-Skills Youth Camp

by Hunter Bower



Justin Hill

"I think it's a big thing. Our guys really like working these camps, because they get a chance to interact with the fans a lot closer, and they get to learn from the kids, and the kids get to learn from them. You know, the kids always want to know which players are working this week, so it's a fun time for them as well," said. Head Coach Justin Hill

McNeese baseball head coachhas announced the dates for the final Youth All-Skills Camp of the summer, which will be held July 28-31 at Cowboy Diamond.The session is open to any and all participants (pitchers and position players) in grades first through eighth who are looking to receive instruction from current and former McNeese baseball coaches and staff.Cost is $150 per entry with players able to sign up by logging on to cowboybaseballcamp.com and complete the registration form.Camp check-in is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. with the camp running from 9 o'clock until noon each day.