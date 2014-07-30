McNeese Baseball hosts All-Skills Youth Camp

by Hunter Bower



Justin Hill

Head Coach Justin Hill wanted to gather young baseball players, get them out at Cowboy Diamond, and teach the basics of baseball. The kids got to learn from not only MSU coaches, but also from the players they look up to. Coach Hill says its really a chance to give back to the Cowboy faithful.



"I think it's a big thing. Our guys really like working these camps, because they get a chance to interact with the fans a lot closer, and they get to learn from the kids, and the kids get to learn from them. You know, the kids always want to know which players are working this week, so it's a fun time for them as well," said. Head Coach Justin Hill