McNeese State Track and Field hires Ben Chretien

by Matthew Bonnette

Ben Chretien, a 2012 NCAA All-American and Southland Conference champion in the javelin throw for McNeese, has been named the track and field squad’s new throws coach, as announced by head coach Brendon Gilroy on Wednesday.

Chretien will work primarily with the throwers but will also help with all aspects of the track and field program’s day-to-day operations.

“We’re very excited to have Ben rejoin our team,” said Gilroy.  “His knowledge, expertise and experience at both this level and on the national scene will help prepare all of our throwers.”

The Elton native won the 2012 Southland Conference gold medal in the javelin event with a school throw of 227-feet, 11-inches and later went on the earn the school’s Desmond Jones Athlete of the Year Award, as well as being named the school’s Southland Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

He set a new school record, one that currently stands, with a mark of 245-5 for a fifth place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn All-American honors. He would go on to become the first McNeese javelin thrower to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials.

Also on Wednesday, McNeese released its 2015 indoor and outdoor track and field schedule that will feature one indoor and two outdoor meets as well as the hosting of an indoor high school meet.

The slate gets underway on January 9 at LSU followed by a visit to Texas A&M a week later.

McNeese will host the Indoor I High School meet on Jan. 17 then on Jan. 30, will host the McNeese Indoor II college meet followed by the high school invitational on Jan. 31. The Southland Conference Indoor Championships will be held February 16-17 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The outdoor slate will kick-off on March 13 with the annual running of the Bob Hayes Louisiana Challenge Cowboy Relays and the McNeese Spring Time Classic will take place on April 11.

The conference outdoor championships will be held May 8-10 and will be hosted by Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.

2015 McNeese Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

Indoor:

Jan. 9 at LSU

Jan. 16 at Texas A&M

Jan. 17 McNeese Indoor I High School Meet

Jan. 23-24 at Alabama-Birmingham

Jan. 30 McNeese Indoor II College Meet

Jan. 31 McNeese Indoor II High School Meet

Feb. 16-17 at SLC Championships (Birmingham, Ala.)

Mar. 13-14 at NCAA Indoor Championships (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Outdoor:

Mar. 13 Bob Hayes Louisiana Challenge Cowboy Relays

Mar. 21 at ULL Ragin Cajun Invitational

Mar. 25-28 at Texas Relays

Apr. 3 at Rice Victor Lopez Classic

Apr. 11 McNeese Spring Time Classic

Apr. 17 at Southeastern Louisiana Lion Invitational

Apr. 18 at LSU Alumni Challenge

Apr. 25 at Northwestern State Demon Invitational

May 8-10 at SLC Championships (Hammond, La.)

May 28-30 at NCAA East Prelim First Round (Jacksonville, Fla.)

June 10-12 at NCAA Championships (Eugene, Ore.)

