Lake Charles residents say dogs are terrorizing neighborhood

From killing two dogs to holding residents hostage in their own yards, neighbors in one Lake Charles neighborhood have joined forces to try to do something about several dogs that they say are terrorizing them.

Besides talking to the dogs' owner, they say they’ve made calls to the city and filed several complaints with Animal Control, but they are hoping their own efforts will speed things up and encourage officials to do something before what they fear is a serious injury.

Residents who live near Booker and Cessford Street say a group of dogs are terrorizing the neighborhood.

"July 23, three cane corsos charged at my nephew," said Gwen Harris.

Harris, who lives down the street from the dogs, said they’ve also attacked her after getting into her yard.

“They held me hostage for about 10 minutes in my vehicle. I couldn't get out to go into my house,” explained Harris.

Harris says nine dogs usually reside in that yard. KPLC counted five during our inspection Tuesday, with another chained up on the porch.

KPLC tried contacting the home owner, knocking on the front door, but no one answered.

Despite having a fenced in yard, neighbors say these dogs continue to get out.

"They’re going to do it again," said James Morris, Jr. who lives adjacent to the property.

Morris says he's worried, not just for his safety, but also for neighborhood children.

“There's no way I could handle those dogs, and I know what they'll do to a small kid,” said Morris.

They say the bus stop has already been moved from that corner because of the dogs.

“The bus driver had to relocate her pickup and drop-off for these kids because of concerns from parents, to the other side of the street,” said Harris.

incidents like these that sparked neighbors to start documenting everything. That includes snapping pictures of the home owner dumping what they say is dog feces into the drains. The smell was still evident Tuesday.

“I got to keep taking nauseous medicine. It's awful. When it rains, it's even worse. I can't even come outside to enjoy fresh air,” said Morris.

Neighbors have now started a petition, which Harris says has, “Over one hundred signatures from concerned neighbors.”

They hope it will help get rid of the dogs or at least reduce their numbers.

The group also brought their concerns to the Lake Charles City Council meeting Tuesday.





Council members say they’ll be working on the definition of ‘vicious’ dog, but will have an administrative hearing on the matter August 7.

In the meantime, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials confirm Animal Control is investigating this particular case.

KPLC will continue to investigate.

