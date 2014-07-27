Three arrested in connection with recent shootings

Police have made three arrests in two shootings, including the one that occurred at the Super 8 Hotel in Sulphur Saturday night.

According to Lake Charles Police, the first shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Cline Street around 3 p.m. Friday. The victim was transported to a local hospital. A blue Dodge Neon was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Officers learned the Dodge Neon was occupied by Eljerico Barite, 25, and Amber Trahan, 22, both of Lake Charles. The vehicle was located at a residence on Giovanni Street. Trahan was later located at home on Giovanni Street and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She's charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities. Her bond was set at $1,100,000.

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department were able to track Bartie down to the Super 8 Hotel in Sulphur. Lake Charles Police worked with Sulphur Police Department, Officers with Lake Charles SWAT Team to serve the warrant. When Officers announced their presence, Bartie began shooting at officers through the door and walls. After 20-30 intense minutes with Bartie firing multiple gun shots at officers, he surrendered.



Bartie was transported to the Sulphur Police Department where he was booked on the Lake Charles arrest warrant.



While shooting at officers, Bartie intentionally shot his wife Katie Marie Mancil, who was later transported to a local hospital.



After being released from the hospital, Mancil was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. Her bond was set at $250,000 by Judge Clayton Davis. Mancil was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.



All occupants that were inside their rooms at the time Bartie began shooting were evacuated. No law enforcement officer discharged their firearm during the incident and no one other than Mancil was injured.