Southeastern football with a target on their backs

2014 Southland Conference Preseason Polls Coaches’ Poll

1.    Southeastern Louisiana (9)  99

2.    McNeese (2)  92

3.    Sam Houston State 79

4.    Central Arkansas  70

5.    Northwestern State  59

T6.     Stephen F. Austin  52

T6.     Lamar  52

8.    Abilene Christian  36

9.    Nicholls  35

10.   Incarnate Word  21

11.   Houston Baptist  10

SID Poll

1.    Southeastern Louisiana (10)  100

2.    McNeese (1)  89

3.    Sam Houston State  78

4.    Central Arkansas  72

5.    Northwestern State  61

6.    Stephen F. Austin  55

7.    Lamar  45

8.    Abilene Christian  39

9.    Nicholls  36

10.   Incarnate Word  20

11.   Houston Baptist  10


"We're still trying to make our way through this thing, I mean we're not arrived anywhere. We got a lot of things to prove and I think our guys understand that, and we've been saying from day 1 that it's a sustained success over a period of time that elevates your program." - Head Coach Ron Roberts


"Well what we're doing is taking the experience that we got from it and building upon it, looking at the things that we did last year to get ourselves there, and finding a little something extra that can take us a bit farther." - QB Bryan Bennett


"We've seen what it takes to win, we've seen what it takes to lose, so everybody got that mentality, everybody been working hard in the weight room, in the film room, on the field." -LB Isiah Corbett

