Southeastern football with a target on their backs

2014 Southland Conference Preseason Polls Coaches’ Poll1. Southeastern Louisiana (9) 992. McNeese (2) 923. Sam Houston State 794. Central Arkansas 705. Northwestern State 59T6. Stephen F. Austin 52T6. Lamar 528. Abilene Christian 369. Nicholls 3510. Incarnate Word 2111. Houston Baptist 10SID Poll1. Southeastern Louisiana (10) 1002. McNeese (1) 893. Sam Houston State 784. Central Arkansas 725. Northwestern State 616. Stephen F. Austin 557. Lamar 458. Abilene Christian 399. Nicholls 3610. Incarnate Word 2011. Houston Baptist 10





"We're still trying to make our way through this thing, I mean we're not arrived anywhere. We got a lot of things to prove and I think our guys understand that, and we've been saying from day 1 that it's a sustained success over a period of time that elevates your program." - Head Coach Ron Roberts





"Well what we're doing is taking the experience that we got from it and building upon it, looking at the things that we did last year to get ourselves there, and finding a little something extra that can take us a bit farther." - QB Bryan Bennett





"We've seen what it takes to win, we've seen what it takes to lose, so everybody got that mentality, everybody been working hard in the weight room, in the film room, on the field." -LB Isiah Corbett