Students ease first-day-of-school nerves with back-to-school haircuts

With live music and scissors in hand, stylists from The Odyssey Salon in Lake Charles were hard at work giving some students new looks for the new school year.“At the salon, we feel like we’re day makers every day,” said salon owner April Aquillard. “So, making their day to go back to school makes us feel even better.”Aquillard along with her colleague and stylist Randy Fountain gave two young girls new looks who are both making a big change this school year; 14-year-old Alexia Barrow of Sulphur is starting high school, while 3-year-old Sadie Benge of Vinton is starting Pre-K.“It’s nerve wrecking,” said Barrow. “It’s fun, exciting, a lot of emotions. I’m still kind of scared that like, you know, the upper classmen will come and you know, push us around.”As Barrow cut off several inches of hair at the event, which was held at Jag’s Bistro off Prien Lake Rd. in Lake Charles, she says to calm her new school nerves; she relies on her close friends who are on the same boat.“We have a really close bond and I trust them in ways that other people don’t,” said Barrow. “We connect.”As far as her dad, Roy Barrow, who accompanied his daughter at the event, says he’s got other things in mind for his daughter’s first day.“I’m a little scared,” he said. “I’ve got to start thinking about buying a car and cool clothes and kinds of stuff like that. So, it’s a little overwhelming, but it’s going to be fun.”He also says there are certain rules he wants his daughter to follow.“I don’t want to hear about boys for awhile,” he said. “I want her to treat other kids with respect and they’ll treat her with respect.”Asfar as Benge, who will be starting school at Vinton Elementary, she says she just has one thing in mind with her new back-to-school do.“I look good,” she said.The event was in honor of Dewayne Crochet, the original owner of The Odyssey Salon.All proceeds from the haircuts will benefit local charities that Crochet believed in including Abraham’s Tent, The Lord’s Outreach and Southwest Louisiana Autism Chapter.