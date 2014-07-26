Hundreds apply at Golden Nugget's Career Fair - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Gearing up for their opening in December, the Golden Nugget Casino and Resort in Lake Charles is now hiring.

On Saturday, they held a Career Fair at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Dressed to impress and armed with resumes, they came by the hundreds, and they had one goal in mind.

"I'm looking for a job," said Devonta Orphey.

They came to the right place. 

Richard Neal, Vice President and CFO says, "What we're trying to do is give local people an opportunity to express interest in jobs, give them some information. We have people from table game slots, marketing, food and beverage, hospitality, all kinds of career opportunities."

Some like Carline DeJean came looking for specific jobs, "I'm here hoping and praying to get a job as a cook."

"I'd like to be a slot attendant," said Briar Mayo.

Others came with more broad expectations.

"Anything right now, anything to get me started," said Orphey.

Casino officials say they've already received more than 4,000 online applications, and hiring has already begun. 

"We're bringing on people right now. We have about 50 people on our payroll right now and we're looking to bring on managers and supervisors over the next 60 days. And then start bringing on line employees sometime in October," explained Neal.

Those who missed Saturday's Career Fair can still visit them at their employment center, located at 123 College Street.

"We have a bank of computers there so they can actually apply online at the center or they can apply online from their house. When they go to the center, they'll get an opportunity to have an interview with human resources," explained Neal. 

And casino officials say they're pleased with Saturday's turnout.

"I talked to a lot of people doing interviews and we're finding some really good candidates," added Neal.

Those in attendance say they're hopeful they make the cut.

"I've had an interview and I feel confident," said DeJean.

The casino is also looking for vendors offering goods and services for the casino and resort.

For more information: http://www.goldennuggetlc.com/.

