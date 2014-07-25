McNeese known for being a "powerhouse" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese known for being a "powerhouse"

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -  The depth of the McNeese defense is no question this year and could prove to be one of the best squads in some time. 

With Preseason All-America candidate Everett Ellefsen, returning starter Kevin Dorn, as well as Sean Brown. Then add transfer Brian Hine along with big boys Antonio McGhee & Danyel Hunter, also tacking on Aaron Sam who earned Preseason All SLC First Team Recognition. This unit is going to be one hard line to crack. As for the team as a whole, the word used to describe them the most was "powerhouse," and the new SLC members are looking forward to that competition.

"Since I've been here I've learned a lot about McNeese and how they're a powerhouse, and to come out and play them. This our first time in the conference, If we can come out and give them one of the greatest games all year, it'll show just how serious ACU is in the conference." -Nick Richardson (Abilene Christian)

"For me personally I think it's an awesome opportunity to come into a hostile environment like that and play one of the best teams in the Southland conference, and be able to compete with them. I think it's going to be an awesome experience." -Jonathan Parker (Abilene Christian)

"A really good defense and a really powerful offense so, like I said. we'll go down there and see what it's like and do what we can to prepare for it." -Trent Brittain (Incarnate Word)

"I would be a pleasure to play them, you know we just hope we stack up well against them. We're just glad we're playing them at home cause its harder to play over in Lake Charles than it is in San Antonio." -Head Coach Larry Kennan (Incarnate Word)

