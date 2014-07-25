Attention users of KPLC Mobile App

There's a new and improved version of the KPLC 7 News App available in the your App store.
We've added new features to your favorite news, weather, sports and entertainment information.
Please update to the new KPLC 7 News App at one of these links:
• iPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kplc-7-news/id449314410?mt=8.
• iPad App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kplc-7-news/id449314410?mt=8.
• Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raycom.kplc&hl=en.
If you don't already have it, you can get the free KPLC 7 StormTeam Weather App for iPhones and iPads and Android devices.
Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.