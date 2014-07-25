Calcasieu Parish Police Jury encourages residents to head outdoors for National Park and Recreation month

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury teamed up with the National Recreation and Park Association, also known as the NRPA, to challenge residents to get out and visit a parish park and recreation facility for National Park and Recreation month.

“If you’re from Louisiana, you’re going to spend a lot of time outdoors,” said resident Albert Malveaux, who was spending his Thursday afternoon fishing at Riverwood Park in Westlake. “Unless, you’re just an indoor person.”

CPPJ Park Superintendent Lacie Carter says the month long campaign is a way to get residents out of their homes and into some fresh air at one of 11 parish parks.

“

Southwest Louisiana is known for its outdoors,” said Carter. “We're the Sportsman's Paradise and, to be able to have these resources at our fingertips, we just want to make sure that we give the community every opportunity and a chance to use it.”

This year’s theme is “OUT is IN,” where the CPPJ is encouraging individuals, families, friends and co-workers to do something outside every day that they would normally do inside. Most residents that were seen spending their afternoon at a park say they’re already taking full advantage of the outdoors.

“Every day is a new adventure,” said 16-year-old resident Kyron Malvuax. “You never really know what’s going to happen the next time you go outdoors. You may have a fun day or you may run into some people you haven’t seen in awhile.”

Sabrina Peterson of Washington D.C. recently moved to Lake Charles and says Prien Lake Park in Lake Charles is her favorite.

“I think being outside just puts you in a better mood,” said Petersen. “It’s nice to be here out by the lake. It’s green, it’s pretty and it’s just breathing fresh air, getting some sunshine.”

Gene and Sylvia Louviere say they visit Prien Lake Park every morning and like the fact that it’s pet and people friendly.

“Everybody smiles and acknowledges you and talks to you,” said Gene. “It’s a dog friendly environment and it’s set up so that you can bring your pets and really have a good time out here.”

Carter also wants to remind everyone who is out at a parish park taking the “OUT is IN” challenge to snap a picture for a chance to be featured on the official CPPJ Facebook page under an “OUT is IN” photo album.

“The public has done really well sending us pictures of their kids at the splash ground, fishing or launching at some of our parish boat launches,” said Carter. “We’re very excited with the community’s involvement and we’re looking forward to then pictures that the people are continuing to send in.”

If you or anyone you know would like to participate in the “OUT in IN” challenge, take a picture of you doing something you would normally do indoors, like hosting a meeting or reading a book and email it to Lacie Carter at lcarter@cppj.net

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.