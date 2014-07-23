Two Sulphur grads spend summer 'driving4acause'

With brochures in hand and T-shirts to sell, two Sulphur teens were all about spreading their mission.



“When I walked up, I saw 'Cure for Cancer' on the T-shirts, and it just hit home to me, because my husband had it,” said supporter Marlene Benoit.



18-year-old Sulphur grads Andrew Casteel and Sydney Guidry opted out of a traditional senior trip to a beach or a party with friends and started “driving4acause”, a fundraiser to help raise money for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.



“I was like, 'Okay, so, how can we still go on a senior trip, but also make a difference?'" said Casteel, who will be studying psychology at McNeese State University this fall.



“We have a whole bunch of friends and family who just go there for treatment, and we’ve heard how amazing they were with their patients and how home-like it was,” said Guidry, who’s also set to start McNeese this fall as a nursing major.



The duo took their mission to 5 states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia to help spread awareness about cancer research.



“I think that’s pretty awesome -- going that far for a cause like that,” said Benoit, who helped donate to their fund by buying a special “driving4acause” T-Shirt at their fundraiser set-up at Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen in Sulphur.



Casteel and Guidry say their favorite part of their road trip was listening to cancer patients and their stories along the way.



“Seeing that we can make a difference in their life but just doing this,” said Casteel.



“When someone is diagnosed with cancer, it’s not just the patient that’s affected,” said Guidry. “It’s the whole family.”



With donations piling up, some supporters say though their message strokes an emotional chord in their lives. They say it’s admirable to see young teenagers being selfless for a good cause.



“To help somebody and these young kids, what they’re doing, I think it’s just awesome,” said supporter Eva Martin. “They’re going to be highly blessed and other people will too.”



The duo will host an event August 1 at the Sulphur High ninth-grade campus, located at 600 Willow Ave. in Sulphur from 6-8 p.m.



The event will feature a special revealing of the total amount raised as well as a showing of a documentary filmed during their trip.



The event is open to the public and will include food, drinks and T-shirts for sale.



All proceeds go to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

