La. Traveler: It's time to pick the figs

Frank Foreman is out early on his farm on the I-10 Frontage Road in Iowa, tending to all the figs that have ripened overnight. Frank has 16 trees to tend, all coming from cuttings of the same tree in Andrus Cove. He says it's all trial and error."Like everything else, if at first you don't succeed, you keep trying," said Frank. "Eventually you will succeed. You'll get trees that load up and make a lot of figs."Kristy Foreman says she wants to learn everything about the fig business from her grandfather."My grandparents would always tell me that we were doing it just like they did it 60, 70, 80 years ago," said Kristy. "I remember how fun it was climbing up in the tree, getting the figs, tasting the syrup. I loved being a part of something that my grandparents loved doing so much."It's a bumper crop this year. The Foremans say it may be because of the a wet spring and early summer. Kristy and Frank say they have a solution to keeping the birds from getting all their figs. They take the ones on the bottom. They let the birds have the ones at the top."I pick what I can reach. I don't use a ladder. I get what I can reach, and the squirrels get the rest.""My friend in Toronto that I went to private school with emailed me last night and said she paid 22 dollars for 18 of these."The morning's harvest of figs are cleaned and then either sold raw or cooked into preserves. Kristy has learned to keep it simple: "Just figs, sugar and water."The Foreman's have a Facebook page. Check it out at https://www.facebook.com/foremansfigs