La. Traveler: It's time to pick the figs

La. Traveler: It's time to pick the figs

Frank Foreman is out early on his farm on the I-10 Frontage Road in Iowa, tending to all the figs that have ripened overnight. Frank has 16 trees to tend, all coming from cuttings of the same tree in Andrus Cove. He says it's all trial and error.

"Like everything else, if at first you don't succeed, you keep trying," said Frank. "Eventually you will succeed. You'll get trees that load up and make a lot of figs."

Kristy Foreman says she wants to learn everything about the fig business from her grandfather.

"My grandparents would always tell me that we were doing it just like they did it 60, 70, 80 years ago," said Kristy. "I remember how fun it was climbing up in the tree, getting the figs, tasting the syrup. I loved being a part of something that my grandparents loved doing so much."

It's a bumper crop this year. The Foremans say it may be because of the a wet spring and early summer. Kristy and Frank say they have a solution to keeping the birds from getting all their figs. They take the ones on the bottom. They let the birds have the ones at the top.

"I pick what I can reach. I don't use a ladder. I get what I can reach, and the squirrels get the rest."

"My friend in Toronto that I went to private school with emailed me last night and said she paid 22 dollars for 18 of these."

The morning's harvest of figs are cleaned and then either sold raw or cooked into preserves. Kristy has learned to keep it simple: "Just figs, sugar and water."

The Foreman's have a Facebook page. Check it out at https://www.facebook.com/foremansfigs.

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
