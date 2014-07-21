Family members remember Sulphur woman - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family members remember Sulphur woman

Pamela Parker. (Source: Facebook) Pamela Parker. (Source: Facebook)
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the death of 66-year-old Pamela Parker. Deputies said her body was found in her Sulphur home off of Koonce Rd.

Family members who lived near Parker remembered her by telling stories of her.

“She took people off street, let them live in that shed right there. She was a good woman,” said family member, Earl Parker.

The shed in Parker’s backyard is where some family members said drug addicts lived and took advantage of her. While investigators said they don’t have a suspect at this time, those close to her believe the drug activity could’ve played a part in her death.

“This is why my son put this fence up, just to keep the dope heads from walking across the yard,” said family member, Ernest Parker.

With theories aside, Parker’s loved ones said they’re sharing memories.

“She was a wonderful woman, she was loved by everybody, and we're going to miss her,” said Earl Parker.

Everyone close to Parker said she loved helping people the most.

“She was the most loving person in the world. She took people off the street and let them stay with her,” said family member, Leroy Parker.

With a heart to help, her family is surprised someone would ever hurt her.

The sheriff’s office said they are aware of the concerns and are investigating every possible aspect. They said at this point they do not believe the victim was involved in drug activity.

Investigators said there are no updates yet, and the cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly