Family members remember Sulphur woman

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the death of 66-year-old Pamela Parker. Deputies said her body was found in her Sulphur home off of Koonce Rd.

Family members who lived near Parker remembered her by telling stories of her.

“She took people off street, let them live in that shed right there. She was a good woman,” said family member, Earl Parker.

The shed in Parker’s backyard is where some family members said drug addicts lived and took advantage of her. While investigators said they don’t have a suspect at this time, those close to her believe the drug activity could’ve played a part in her death.

“This is why my son put this fence up, just to keep the dope heads from walking across the yard,” said family member, Ernest Parker.

With theories aside, Parker’s loved ones said they’re sharing memories.

“She was a wonderful woman, she was loved by everybody, and we're going to miss her,” said Earl Parker.

Everyone close to Parker said she loved helping people the most.

“She was the most loving person in the world. She took people off the street and let them stay with her,” said family member, Leroy Parker.

With a heart to help, her family is surprised someone would ever hurt her.

The sheriff’s office said they are aware of the concerns and are investigating every possible aspect. They said at this point they do not believe the victim was involved in drug activity.

Investigators said there are no updates yet, and the cause of death has not been released.