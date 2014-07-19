Sulphur joins national illegal immigration protest

Hundreds of protests took place across the nation this weekend in opposition to the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the country’s southern border and proposed immigration reform that organizers say gives amnesty to those already living illegally in the U.S.

Sulphur was one of those locations today where protesters gathered as part of the social media movement organized by the group ‘Make them Listen’.

Carrying ‘No Amnesty’ signs and American flags, from the I-10 pedestrian overpass near Exit 20, they were a small group with a big voice.

“You can sit at home and talk about all the problems that you want to talk about,” said protester Laura Siebeneicher.

Or, she says you can get out and do what these protesters did Saturday afternoon.

“And stand for what you believe in and I do believe in our country,” said Siebeneicher.

They chanted phrases like, “We don't want no amnesty!” Armed with signs and American flags, they demonstrated from the I-10 overpass.

While it may have been a small group that came out to the Sulphur location, they were part of a nationwide protest, all with the same message.

“Just trying to stop the flood of illegal immigrants coming across the border,” said Pamela Cooper who drove in from Orange, Texas.

Cooper says she's not one to typically voice concerns, but felt it crucial to take a stand today, “This is a fashionable way we can be a voice, do it respectfully and just get a response hopefully from the American people.”

For Siebeneicher, who says she's one of countless American's now out of work due to employers hiring cheaper labor, it's personal.

“What I used to do and make a good living at, now there's 5 to 10 illegal immigrants to take my job much cheaper to the point where I can't make it now you know,” said Siebeneicher.

Protesters like Cooper say it's not about denying freedom to others, but rather, “There's a legal way and an organized and orderly way to do it that will protect us yet also offer freedom to others.”

Garnering support from passer by's, protesters here say they mainly disagree with government policies that some like Siebeneicher feel is an open invitation to, “Bring these needy people in, well we're gonna take care of them, we're gonna take care of them. The thing is now American's are struggling."

Cooper added, “America. We're sleeping. And we need to wake up.”

They hoped their presence could send a message to politicians, one passing vehicle at a time.