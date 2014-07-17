Firefighters practice vehicle extrications - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Firefighters practice vehicle extrications

CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) - Drivers are bombarded with distractions nowadays from phones to other gadgets, and firefighters say it’s causing more wrecks – bad ones.

They say they’re turning to the tool known as ‘Jaws of Life’ more frequently to help remove trapped victims.

But they need proper training to do that.

While the vehicles may look pretty beat up, by the time Carlyss firefighters were through they looked even worse.

“We're just providing some wrecked cars that we'll usually scrap out,” said Dawn Holtzman, owner of TOPS Auto Recycling.  

It's thanks to TOPS that firefighters were able to learn about vehicle extrications on Thursday.

But firefighters weren't just learning about it, it was a hands-on training that gave them real life practice.

Instructor Todd Singletary says it's an annual training for firefighters, that's important because, “When they have a patient in the car that is trapped, time is crucial.”

Plus, Singletary says they're seeing more and more extrications on the job, especially on highways.

“So they need to be able to have the right equipment to be able to cut and remove that patient as quickly as possible, to get them transported to the hospital,” added Singletary.

It's why they need to know how to use tools like these.

“They have the cutter, they have the spreader and they have the ram which you saw where they did the dash lift. If that front dash is pinned on that person they have to use that ram to be able to lift that off so they can slide the patient out of the car,” explained Singletary.

Whether it's sawing out a window, cutting off a door, or removing the roof, firefighters need to stay up to date with ever-changing vehicles and tools.

“So as the cars change we have to stay on top of it and train as well,” said Singletary.

While it's called training, Singletary says it’s more of a refresher for these firefighters. And overall, he says, “They're doing very good.”

Firefighters say they’re seeing more bad wrecks here in part due to smaller vehicles on the roads and excessive speeding.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly