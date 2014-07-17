VIDEO: Tide, the Alabama-loving blue heeler

Just in time for SEC Media Days, here's a look at a deeply divided home and a Crimson Tide-loving dog.

Tide, a blue heeler who lives in Carlyss, La., has been practicing all summer to voice his support for the Alabama football team.

Melissa Gorum, Tide's mom, said they are getting ready for Nov. 8, when LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Melissa said she's a Tide fan, while her husband Glen bleeds purple and gold.

Mobile users can watch Tide practicing his call at http://bit.ly/1l9LKgd.

