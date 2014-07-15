Graduation rates rise in Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Graduation rates rise in Louisiana

(Source: MGN Online)
The state’s high school graduation rate has increased for the third year in a row.

Recent figures from the Louisiana Department of Education said the rate hit 73.5% for 2013 and that’s a little more than a 1% increase from 2012.

With the 2014-2015 school year about to kick off, Calcasieu principals are already preparing for when their students walk across the stage.

“With education you're always looking at the trend of increasing your numbers and especially when it comes to graduation rates,” said Assistant Principal at Barbe, Shannon Lafargue.

Administrators are looking to continue the growth for the state by focusing on the progress of incoming freshman.

“Some of our policies are transitional programs like assisting those students coming from middle school to the big high school level,” said Lafargue.

At-risk students are also at the forefront of educators’ minds.

“If we could target those students and hopefully direct them through interventions to approve in areas, they might be in a better position to put themselves in a better position to graduate,” said Lafargue.

And with McNeese and SOWELA in Calcasieu students’ backyards, administrators encourage them to take advantage of what Southwest Louisiana has to offer regarding careers.

“The advantage right now in this area is the specific opportunities for industry and business,” said Lafargue.

And as more students continue to graduate in Louisiana, educators hope Calcasieu Parish will play a big role in those statistics next year. 

 Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.



    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
