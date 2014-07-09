La. Traveler - New ATV trails at South Toledo Bend State Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. Traveler - New ATV trails at South Toledo Bend State Park

Located just 16 miles west of Anacoco on Hwy. 191, South Toledo Bend State Park is one of two state-owned parks on the Toledo Bend reservoir. It opened in 2004 with camping sites for RVS and tents, a nature center and some of the best views on the lake.

“The park is fairly new, it's one of the newer parks,” said Maydel Egbert, park employee. “It's in a good area, it's on Toledo Bend, the best fishing in Louisiana. The hospitality here can't be beat.” 

Doug Schultz and his sons come here from Reeves several times a year to fish.

“It's peaceful,” said Schultz. “It's nice. Scenic. My wife doesn't fish much, so she just walks around and rides bikes.” 

Jamie Rhodes and his family from Many like to stay in the well-furnished cabins.

“We really enjoy being on the lake,” said Rhodes. “Got a party barge down there. We like swimming, tubing and skiing, what have you. Doing a little fishing on the side. Good way to get the kids outdoors away from the house.” 

One of the newest additions to the park is a 12 mile long ATV trail which features some pretty rough terrain and some pretty cool bridges.

“The attraction is the crazy trails,” said Egbert. “People like that. They just come and sometimes there are 2 or 3 ATVs and they stack their kids on an ATV and they just spend the day. They bring a picnic lunch, and they find a shady tree and just have a family time.”

South Toledo Bend State Park is also a common nesting ground for the bald eagle.

For more information on the park, go to:  http://www.crt.state.la.us/louisiana-state-parks/parks/south-toledo-bend-state-park

