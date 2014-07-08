Louisiana teachers learning about "Jump Start" program

The Jump Start 2014 Super Summer Institute is preparing Louisiana teachers in a program that will allow students to earn high-wage jobs in Louisiana. It started July 7 and will end July 11. The Institute training is taking place at the South Louisiana Community college in Lafayette.The five-day training will provide 300 teachers from local school districts and Louisiana Community and Technical College System campuses the opportunity to upgrade Jump Start certifications.Jump Start is the state's new initiative for school districts, colleges and businesses to collaborate in providing graduates with career credentials that offer life opportunities.Institute classes are being taught by industry-certified instructors from high schools, colleges, private companies, or certifying agencies who oversee the certification. Training is provided in high-wage career areas that are expanding in Louisiana.