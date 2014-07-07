DeRidder SkyCam

Since 1950, Beauregard Memorial Hospital has served the healthcare needs of the citizens of Beauregard Parish and surrounding communities. As a 60 bed acute care facility, Beauregard Memorial combines the latest medical technology with human warmth and concern.

Beauregard Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit hospital, committed to the continual improvement and expansion of healthcare in the interest of better serving the needs of the community. Beauregard Memorial Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. At Beauregard Memorial Hospital, ‘We Treat You Like Family!”

