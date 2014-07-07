Westlake SkyCam

Port Aggregates, Inc. started in 1979 as a subsidiary of a small construction company in Jennings, Louisiana, owned in part by Andrew Guinn, Sr., with the opening of an aggregate yard in Mermentau, Louisiana. In 1990, Port Aggregates, Inc. signed a supply agreement with Vulcan Materials Company and opened a yard in Westlake, Louisiana. Since that time, Port Aggregates, Inc. has become the largest independently owned aggregate supplier in Louisiana.

In 1999 the company opened a concrete precast plant in Jennings, Louisiana, to build precast bridges, pump decks, and oilfield platforms. In 2000, Port Aggregates, Inc. opened its first concrete plant in Jennings, Louisiana, and since then has become the largest independently owned concrete company in Louisiana, pouring in excess of 500,000 yards of concrete per year out of 18 Ready Mix plants, with 130 mixers, throughout Southwest Louisiana.

Port Aggregates, Inc., and its subsidiaries, PAI Pre Cast LLC, PAI Ready Mix LLC, and PAI Material Handling LLC, comprise twenty-four locations throughout the state, with more than 250 employees and 157 trucks.

Port Aggregates, Inc. is a major player in the mega projects taking place in the Lake Charles. They also service the Lafayette and Cenla markets with Aggregate and Ready Mix products. Its mission is to be the best construction material supplier in Louisiana, safely delivering quality products and service with honesty and integrity.