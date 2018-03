Oberlin woman claims man intentionally shot car window

Crumpe, also of Oberlin, was sitting next to the window when the pellet shattered the glass near her face.“The bullet was right by my face when the glass hit my face,” said Crumpe. “If it wasn’t for my glasses, I would’ve had glass all in my eyes. I had pieces all in my eye that I had to rinse out.”Though Crumpe and Plummer claim the man intentionally shot at the road, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods says the shooter contends otherwise.“At first he denied everything and then he confessed to shooting in the area of 165,” said Woods.Woods tells us the shooter, who hasn’t officially been identified by deputies, tells us that they were shooting with an aerosol gun, which is almost like a high powered BB gun. Though it didn’t cause any serious damage to any of the passengers during the incident, Woods says he wants to remind shooters that aerosol guns can cause just as much damage as regular rifles.“It does make everybody scared and seeing a person with the person with the weapon of that sort,” said Woods. “So, you need to be aware of where you point the rifle and where you are target practicing.”The Jeff Davis sheriff’s office says the unnamed shooter was charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and criminal damage to property, but due to the overcrowding at the Jeff Davis jail, he was only cited a ticket while the incident remains under investigation.All information will go to the district attorney’s office to determine if further action will be taken.Copyright 2014 KPLC . All rights reserved.