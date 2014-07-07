Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with casino robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with casino robbery

Following Press Release From St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office:

(St. Martinville, La.)-Shortly after 1:00 a.m. this morning, Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery of the Cash Magic Casino on LA 94 in Breaux Bridge.  Witnesses stated that a black male wearing dark colored pants, a blue shirt, and a black stocking cap entered the casino where a short time later, he robbed the cashier and fled on foot out of the front door.

Subsequently, both St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies searched the area for the suspect. The suspect was captured on video and following an investigation into the robbery, the suspect was able to be identified. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. this morning, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Cody Broussard, 29, Breaux Bridge, without incident at his residence. He was not armed when he committed the robbery and there were no reports of injuries.

Mr. Broussard was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charge:

            LA. R.S. 14:65-Simple Robbery

At the time of this release, bond had not been sent.

