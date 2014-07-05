LCFD raises money for muscular dystrophy

Lake Charles fire trucks were spotted on Ryan Street at the intersection of Broad as well as Alamo today. But firefighters weren’t fighting fires. Instead, they were raising money for muscular dystrophy.

They say proceeds will go towards research and development for therapy or a cure for M.D.

And so far, they say the public has been pretty generous.

“The public’s really been pouring out every penny out of their pockets. It’s nice to see. People are emptying the change in their cars to $20 here and there, so it’s been a really good turnout,” said Lake Charles firefighter Jared Chandler.

Firefighters say they were posted up this morning from 8-10 and again from 4-6 P.M. and will likely be out Sunday as well.

