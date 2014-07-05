New Sulphur restaurant aims to give back locally

National chain ‘Quake Steak & Lube’ opened a new location in Sulphur this week, making it the first in Louisiana.



But it’s not just the grand opening that’s catching people’s attention. They've already made it their mission to give back to charities in need. That started Monday with their VIP party.



“We had a cash bar and donated 100% to No Kid Hungry. No Kid Hungry is a national organization whose only goal is to end childhood hunger in America,” explained Tyler Conover, VP of the Sulphur Quaker Steak & Lube.



But they didn't stop there. Conover says through July 8th, 10% of sales will also go to the charity.



“And then ongoing it's a one percent donation to No Kid Hungry,” added Conover.



In total, Conover says they've already raised more than $8,000 for the organization.



But in addition to their grand opening fundraiser, the restaurant has also decided to give back to local organizations every Monday.



“We wanted to have a local tie-in so Make a Difference Monday's is our local tie-in. So charities or nonprofit organizations can reach out to us and they can then sign up for a Monday. Everybody they bring in we'll give them 10% of what our sales are for those people,” explained Conover.



And local organizations are already signing up. Conover says the next three weeks are already booked with different charities.



“Our first one is Colors for a Cause on July 7. We have Relay for Life on July 14. I am Gracious is on July 21. But we're looking forward to it. It should be a great thing for the local area,” said Conover.



While fundraising for local charities is not a requirement for the restaurant chain, Conover says, “We felt it was absolutely a requirement for us. We definitely want to be a big part of this community and we want to help out where we can.”



Make a Difference Monday's starts July 7th.



Local organizations who want to be considered for Make a Difference Monday’s should call 337-476-5120 or email: info@I-10hospitality.com.

Additional restaurant information here: http://thelube.com/locations/louisiana/sulphur/.



Copyright 2014 KPLC . All rights reserved.







