The 23rd Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration took place at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park Thursday in Jennings.

While it wasn't July 4th, it was a fourth of July celebration.

“Jennings is known for its family-friendly events which mean we don't serve any alcohol. We have lots of activities for the kids, we have fun jumps, and we have bounce houses, obstacle courses. We hold it here at the interstate 10 park, which also has a great playground behind us,” explained event coordinator Michelle Hebert.

Hebert says they decided to hold the event July 3rd to save on cost. Plus, “They get to celebrate today and then tomorrow they have the day off!”

From water slides to a variety of food, there was plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the live entertainment.

“She loves music so we wanted to come listen to the music and have fun,” said attendee Kristen Ringuet.

For many, like Sharon Ebeling, it was their first time attending.

“I have a daughter and her husband that live here. I came to spend the day, thought it'd be fun,” said Ebeling.

Seth Bianchini says it was his first time as well, but he came to volunteer.

“We have a group of college age students who we gather together every week and we wanted to come out and help the community and this was the best way we figured we could help out,” said Bianchini.

Michael Lartigue says he had so much fun last year, he decided to come back.

“We come out to have a little fun and sell a little ice cream,” said Lartigue.

And it was a perfect day for that.

There were also plenty of vendor’s setup today selling a variety of things from stuffed animals to dream catchers and on a day like today you definitely needed some shades.

“You name it we probably have it for sale here,” added Hebert.

All in all, it was a fun-filled day for the entire family in Jennings.

The event concluded with their fireworks display which Hebert says is one of the largest in the area and takes right over the I-10 highway.