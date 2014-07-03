Authorities give holiday drivers safety tips - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities give holiday drivers safety tips

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tens of millions of Americans will hit the road this July 4th. Factor in increased alcohol consumption and experts said that means the nation’s birthday, is the nation’s deadliest day.

“The hardest part we do as a police officer is knock on someone's door and tell them that someone they care about is not coming home,” said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for Troop D. “We really hope we don't have to do that this holiday weekend.”

July 4th is a time of relaxation and celebration, but a busy and often sad time for authorities in the lake area. 

“Last year, 63% of the people that were involved in fatal crashes in our area were killed by an impaired driver,” said Anderson.

Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named this holiday the deadliest for drivers, which backs up what law enforcement has known for years.

It’s also a statistic that lake area residents want to not see happen this year.

“I can believe it for sure,” said Fred Seely. “Too many people party and drive and I believe staying at a place if you're going to drink.”

Ultimately, authorities said one life lost on the road is one too many.

“Our goal is zero driving deaths,” said Anderson. “We don't want to have anybody die over the weekend.”

Authorities said more troopers will be on the road this holiday weekend. They said they’re mostly looking for those driving impaired and those not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.


  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly