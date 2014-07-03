Authorities give holiday drivers safety tips

Tens of millions of Americans will hit the road this July 4th. Factor in increased alcohol consumption and experts said that means the nation’s birthday, is the nation’s deadliest day.

“The hardest part we do as a police officer is knock on someone's door and tell them that someone they care about is not coming home,” said Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for

Troop D.

“We really hope we don't have to do that this holiday weekend.”

July 4th is a time of relaxation and celebration, but a busy and often sad time for authorities in the lake area.

“Last year, 63% of the people that were involved in fatal crashes in our area were killed by an impaired driver,” said Anderson.

Researchers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named this holiday the deadliest for drivers, which backs up what law enforcement has known for years.

It’s also a statistic that lake area residents want to not see happen this year.

“I can believe it for sure,” said Fred Seely. “Too many people party and drive and I believe staying at a place if you're going to drink.”

Ultimately, authorities said one life lost on the road is one too many.

“Our goal is zero driving deaths,” said Anderson. “We don't want to have anybody die over the weekend.”

Authorities said more troopers will be on the road this holiday weekend. They said they’re mostly looking for those driving impaired and those not wearing a seatbelt.