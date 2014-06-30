CPSB re brands with new mission statement and logo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB re brands with new mission statement and logo

With a new leader, comes a new look. The Calcasieu Parish School Board is re branding its mission statement and image immediately after the superintendent search. 
 
"The school board's excited to roll out a new branding system for the district that partners with the new announcement of our superintendent Karl Bruchhaus," said Public Information Officer for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Kirby Smith. 

Two identity marks will now replace the old.

"In the past we had two logos that were a little confusing to some" said Smith. "They were familiar with the rectangular Calcasieu shape and then as well as our circular CPSB logo that was a little different."

District administrators said everything has a purpose. The color scheme represents the bright future of Calcasieu Parish and the schoolhouse represents the district's focus on those inside.

"We're here for the students," said Smith. "Our teachers are here for the students and those are the individuals that are inside of the school."

Along with the updated logos comes a new mission statement; "Building foundations for the future."

 Ultimately, district administrators said it's a way to begin the 2014-2015 school year with a new superintendent and a consistent identity. 

