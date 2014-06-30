World Cup fever hits Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

World Cup fever hits Lake Charles

World Cup fever hits Lake Charles

Alex Zachary, manager of Third Coast Soccer on Ryan St., stocking on authentic jerseys. Alex Zachary, manager of Third Coast Soccer on Ryan St., stocking on authentic jerseys.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It happens once every 4 years but when it does, the World Cup gets more people buying jerseys, memorabilia and even serves as motivation to get themselves out on the soccer field and Lake Charles’ soccer stores and leagues are already feeling the World Cup frenzy.

For Third Coast Soccer store on Ryan St., business has been brisk. Manager Alex Zachary says they’ve sold over 20 jerseys in just one day, a big spike in sales for Third Coast.

“We are almost completely sold out of the away US jerseys,” said Zachary. “Just because everyone’s really, really excited and pumped for that.”

Zachary says jerseys are one of the hottest items for sale during the World Cup.

“The farther any team gets into it, the more excited its fans get,” said Zachary. “I think that’s what it brings to people. It’s the feeling of unity, showing other nations what you’re about and of course, winning.”

League administrator for the Calcasieu Soccer Club Paul Burgess says more younger players are signing up due to the games but keeping their interest after can be a challenge.

“People play sports because its enjoyable,” said Burgess. “We’ve always got to remember that. The main thing that we’re concerned about is providing a good experience that they can actually feel like they’re developing as well as having fun.”

So what makes the World Cup and soccer so special to locals?

“It’s just a world display of a beautiful game,” said soccer coach Irvin Clark. “There’s no sport like this.”

Ariel Harrington, a league soccer player for the Calcasieu Sports club says she likes the sport because it’s competitive and for her fellow soccer teammate Chance Popiel, he says he’s been playing for a long time and that he hopes to get father in it.

The Calcasieu Soccer Club is open for registration. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly