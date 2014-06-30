In the Kitchen with Chef Jeff: Strawberry Margaritas - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

In the Kitchen with Chef Jeff: Strawberry Margaritas

Chef Jeff has something special to cool you down in the sizzling heat this summer. Here's his recipe for strawberry margaritas:

Ingredients 

2 cups frozen strawberries

½ cup margarita mix

1/3 cup contreau


1/3 cup tequila

1 lime, sliced


Method

Place everything in a blender and blend. Garnish with a slice of lime.


Healthy Tip:

Strawberries: Helps protect against free radicals that speed up the aging process.

