Calcasieu teachers continue training during the summer

For many lake area teachers, it's still not summer break as they continue training for the upcoming school year.

Brandon Pleasant said summer can wait if it means growing as an educator.

"When teachers are able to come together and share ideas in a structured environment like this, where you have resources coming in to train you that you wouldn't get during the normal school year, then it's really beneficial to us," said Pleasant.

This ten day summer workshop gives teachers the opportunity to not always give lessons, but gain lessons also.

"It is a state grant," said Curriculum Consultant for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Tricia Miller. "It's called the Louisiana Math and Science Partnership Grant and we're focusing on math this year."

With a limited number of spots, many teachers were actually turned down. District officials said that says a lot about Calcasieu teachers.

"It just speaks volumes," said Miller. "These teachers in this institute have not had their summer break yet."

For now, the teachers are the students and Pleasant said this workshop was more than worthwhile.

"We've made a lot of connections with what we do in elementary school and how it's going to help them middle school and high school and college and career," said Pleasant.

The workshop was for teachers grades 3-5th.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.