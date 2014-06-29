Oberlin community remembers death of Oberlin woman killed by husband one year ago

Words didn't come out easily for an Oberlin community as they came together to remember the loss of one of their own.

"Rachel was in the prime of her life when she was murdered," said family friend Artis Veazey, Jr. "She had 3 kids and we're not going forget her. We're not going to let anybody else forget her."

Oberlin's Rachel Lambert was stabbed to death exactly one year ago. Her husband, Joseph Vercher, was charged with 2nd degree murder after authorities say he confessed to the crime, even leading detectives to her body in a wooded area north of Oberlin where he disposed of her body.

"Rachel was like one of my nieces," said family friend Susan Rider. "It was really heartbreaking when this happened to her and we'll always remember her and love her."

The community gathered at her memorial site for a special one year remembrance balloon release and candlelight vigil. Lambert's children held back tears and her daughter Blakely Guillory says it's remarkable to see a community come together to remember her mom.

"People that don't even know us, or her, are lighting candles and releasing balloons at their home," said Guillory. "It just shows that people really do care and are here to help us keep her memory alive from today and forever."

As the balloons went up, tears came down but Lambert's family and friends were not alone.

"I think it's wonderful that all her friends and family are sticking behind her mom and her aunt and her uncles and her kids and her friends to come together like this," said Rider.

The family says they will continue to host a memorial service on June 29th in honor of Lambert.

