Lake Charles hardware stores keep busy post flooding

Lake Charles hardware stores are keeping busy getting residents all the items they need to clean up the mess after Southwest Louisiana's recent flooding.

"It's a big difference just in 12 hours," said manager of Gayle's Hardware on Ryan St. Nichole Guidry. "It's almost like it never happened."

The heavy rain and flash flooding came and left and streets such as Ernest St. near I-210 were submerged in water. Now, many residents that experienced flood damage to their homes say they're still dealing with the aftermath.

"We had to get towels and mops and brooms and we're still doing it now but we just about got it," said resident Milton Davis, who lives near Giovanni St. and Lake St. in Lake Charles.

For hardware stores like Gayle's Hardware, its business as usual post flooding.

"We've mainly been selling cleanup materials," said Guidry. "Brooms, shovels, some tow ropes but, mainly it's the clean up now."

Guidry says cleaning up after a flood is a long and hard process and moving fast is key.

"With standing water you want to get it out as quickly as possible," said Guidry. "A stiff push broom can help shove water out. Carpet cutters are also important. You don't want that carpet to sit, that causes mold so you can lift that carpet up, it lifts everything and helps dry faster."

She also says helping residents with plumbing repairs is always a priority after a flood.

"Sometimes the flooding can back up depending on if the plumbing is old which it is on our side of town here," said Guidry.

According to FloodSafety.com, "When your house floods, the water can wreak havoc on the structure of the house, your personal belongings, and the health of the inside environment. Flood waters contain many contaminants and lots of mud. High dollar items can get ruined all at once, even with just an inch of water, for example: carpeting, wallboard, appliances, and furniture. A more severe storm or deeper flood may add damage to even more expensive systems, like: ducts, the heater and air conditioner, roofing, private sewage and well systems, utilities, and the foundation."

