Good Samaritans help pull out stalled vehicles

As a result of some 7 inches of rainfall, College Street completely flooded Friday afternoon and several drivers were stranded when their cars stalled.



But many are thanking two men who decided to kick off their shoes and get to work helping others.

"They would stall out and I would get behind them and push them out to a high enough elevation so they wouldn't get stuck in their car and water wouldn't get in their car," said one of the good Samaritans, Chris Johnson.

When asked what made him do it, he said, "I don't know. My grandmother would do it for anybody and so I'd do it for them."

Working as a team, Garett Curphy added, "I just came out here with a truck and a chain and started pulling people out."

Local businesses witnessed the action and called the two heroes.

"I'm no hero," Curphy said. "I just do what I would want somebody else to do for me."

The two men worked in tandem and said they pulled out nearly a dozen vehicles.

