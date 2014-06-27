Southern Spice owner says man stole items, asking for help - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southern Spice owner says man stole items, asking for help

(Source: Southern Spice) (Source: Southern Spice)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles restaurant is asking the public for help after employees said a man walked to the back of the restaurant and stole multiple items.

Serving the Lake Charles area since 1977, Southern Spice owner Myron Leleux said it was an unwelcome surprise to see a man stealing items on his security footage Wednesday evening.

"He was looking around and ended up walking in the walk in cooler, taking about 10 to 15 pounds of beef and a case of beer," said Leleux.

The cooler area behind the restaurant is fenced in, but Leleux said that didn't stop the uninvited guest. The back gate was also unlocked due to scheduled deliveries that day.

Leleux said while the restaurant only lost around $100, it could've been worse.

"He was coming back for a second round," said Leleux. "One of our employees confronted him and asked him what he was doing and he asked about an ex-employee that used to work here and turned around and walked away."

But this owner said the surveillance footage shows the real story and while dollars are lost, that's not the real issue.

"It's just the point that we feel kind of violated and the young man was just happy go lucky," said Leleux. "He just walked in and made himself at home."

Southern Spice is now asking the community if they know the man.

"At this point there are no leads so we're looking for anyone out there that might recognize this young man to head us into the right direction you," said Leleux.

A direction this restaurant owner said will make everyone feel safe again.

The Lake Charles Police Department did confirm they're investigating the incident.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

