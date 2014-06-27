Resuscitating feline fire victim and chicken 'wang' necklaces

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A Calcasieu Parish grand jury indicted 51 people on cocaine distribution charges related to that huge law enforcement investigation known as Operation 27. Read more at http://bit.ly/UQymY4.

Also today, we'll have the story of a family being caught in the middle of a gunfight. The driver speaks for the first time about finding himself and his pregnant wife at the center of the battle. You can read more HERE.

Animal lovers will really like this story – fire crews revive a cat they discovered unresponsive during the search of a house after a fire. Look for the story at noon and check out how they saved the kitty using chest compressions and administering oxygen with a donated pet oxygen kit at http://bit.ly/TEdZwp.

Speaking of pets, Facebook and Instagram can be great ways to make new friends, so an Alabama company has come up with a way for your pets to be "social" too.

Meanwhile, if you're socializing over a nice plate of fried chicken, perhaps you'd like a memento of your meal. Believe it or not, some folks will be able to get their hands on something called a gold-plated chicken "wang" necklace! It's made from a real chicken bone! You can also look at the necklace at http://bit.ly/1nMqHC8.

Ben tells me we'll see more showers and thunderstorms around the area today. Some of those could produce heavy downpours and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Will this persistent rain continue into the weekend? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer.

