Resuscitating feline fire victim and chicken 'wang' necklaces - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Resuscitating feline fire victim and chicken 'wang' necklaces

Firefighters work to resuscitate a cat named "Soldier" that was found during a fire in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Columbia Fire Department) Firefighters work to resuscitate a cat named "Soldier" that was found during a fire in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A Calcasieu Parish grand jury indicted 51 people on cocaine distribution charges related to that huge law enforcement investigation known as Operation 27. Read more at http://bit.ly/UQymY4.

Also today, we'll have the story of a family being caught in the middle of a gunfight. The driver speaks for the first time about finding himself and his pregnant wife at the center of the battle. You can read more HERE.

Animal lovers will really like this story – fire crews revive a cat they discovered unresponsive during the search of a house after a fire. Look for the story at noon and check out how they saved the kitty using chest compressions and administering oxygen with a donated pet oxygen kit at http://bit.ly/TEdZwp.

Speaking of pets, Facebook and Instagram can be great ways to make new friends, so an Alabama company has come up with a way for your pets to be "social" too.

Meanwhile, if you're socializing over a nice plate of fried chicken, perhaps you'd like a memento of your meal. Believe it or not, some folks will be able to get their hands on something called a gold-plated chicken "wang" necklace! It's made from a real chicken bone! You can also look at the necklace at http://bit.ly/1nMqHC8.

Ben tells me we'll see more showers and thunderstorms around the area today. Some of those could produce heavy downpours and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Will this persistent rain continue into the weekend? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer.

Remember, if you're away from the TV you can always tune in to http://bit.ly/1lCk0p5 to watch us live. Our seven-day forecast can be read at http://bit.ly/1cs5ZBR.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend everyone!

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
