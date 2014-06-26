Free HIV testing in SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free HIV testing in SWLA

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Free and confidential testing is going on today, tomorrow and Saturday in observance of the 20th Annual National HIV Testing Day.

A mobile unit will be parked at the Walgreens located on 12th Street and Gerstner Memorial Boulevard today until 7 P.M., Friday from 3 to 7 P.M., and Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The test includes a finger prick and results are ready within 60 seconds.

The testing is done in conjunction with SouthWest LA AHEC, Walgreens, Greater Than Aids, and SWLA Aids Council.

Additional free HIV testing sites:

SWLAHEC

196 Williamsburg St., Lake Charles, LA

337-478-4822 ext. 11

SLAC

1715 Common St., Lake Charles, LA

337-439-5145

Wellness & Resource Center

808 Walters St., Lake Charles, LA

337-660-7228

