LSU's Desean Smith looks forward to sharing field with Quinn, Washington

LSU tight end Desean Smith looks forward to sharing field with wide receiver Trey Quinn and fellow tight end Jacory Washington.

Smith and Quinn were teammates at Barbe for three years, including when the Bucs made it to the 5A state title game in 2012. Smith and Washington trained together with the program "Receiver Nation" in Lake Charles.

Quinn and Washington are apart of a highly touted 2014 freshman class that's ranked number 2 in the nation by most recruiting websites.