Bruchhaus completes first day in new role as superintendent

Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

On Tuesday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board approved the contract for newly elected Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus.

The approval meant he started his first day in the new role, Wednesday.

"I had a couple of presentations earlier today with some groups here in Lake Charles. It went very well. We're able to discuss some exciting things out in the community and look forward to continuing to be able to do that. I think people are very interested and have a lot of great questions as to how we're going to move forward," said Bruchhaus.

Tuesday, Bruchhaus stated he wanted to hit the ground running. And judging by the stacks of papers in his office, he's already getting down to business.

But business is busier than usual, with two vacant positions.

"Until we fill the Chief Financial Officer job, and Chief Academic Officer job, we're kind of juggling things. But we'll keep doing that until we get those jobs filled," said Bruchhaus.

Due to his background, Bruchhaus is required by state law to hire a Chief Academic Officer. Since, the Assistant Curriculum of Instruction position is vacant; they'll now combine it with the C-A-O.

But the workload is expected to ease up a bit, especially now that both positions are being advertised.

"Both job advertisements for both the CFO and CAO are on the Calcasieu Parish School Board website. Standard applications are available in our personnel department. Both salaries are in the mid-90's ($90,000)," explained Bruchhaus.

In the meantime, Bruchhaus will continue to pull double duty – learning the ropes as superintendent and wrapping up loose ends from his former position.

"I'm still finishing up outstanding things from the CFO position and a lot of curriculum issues are coming my way as superintendent now as well," added Bruchhaus.

Bruchhaus hopes to fill both positions before the start of school.

To view job opportunities: http://www.cpsb.org/Page/513

