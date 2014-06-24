UPDATE: Suspects in fatal shooting of Vermilion deputy in custody

State police said two Abbeville men have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in shooting of Allen Bares Jr., an off-duty Vermilion Parish sheriff's deputy.

Stephen Hammons, spokesman for Troop I, said Quintylon Richard and Baylon Taylor were arrested Monday night without incident. Richard, 20, and Taylor, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, unauthorized use of a movable and burglary.

"Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, deputy Bares was near the intersection of South Hospital Drive and Cougar Drive outside of Abbeville," Hammons said Tuesday in a news release."Bares observed Taylor and Richard acting suspiciously. Bares identified himself to the suspects and contacted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office. When responding deputies arrived at the location, they located Deputy Bares who had been shot multiple times."

Hammons said Richard and Taylor burglarized a home on South Hospital Drive shortly before the shooting and stole Bares' vehicle after the shooting.

Bares, who has been in law enforcement for more than 12 years, was transported to an Alexandria hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Hammons said the following agencies assisting in the apprehension of Taylor and Richard: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, state police Troop I, state police Air Support, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Abbeville Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Maurice Police Department, Kaplan Police Department, Gueydan Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Erath Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Marshal's Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Abbeville City Marshal, Lafayette City Marshal, Acadia Sheriff's Office, the 16th Judicial District, and St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

