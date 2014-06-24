Suspects in shooting of Vermilion Parish deputy in custody - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Suspects in fatal shooting of Vermilion deputy in custody

Allen Bares Jr. (Source: KATC) Allen Bares Jr. (Source: KATC)
Quintylon Richard. (Source: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office) Quintylon Richard. (Source: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office)
Baylon Taylor. (Source: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office) Baylon Taylor. (Source: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

State police said two Abbeville men have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in shooting of Allen Bares Jr., an off-duty Vermilion Parish sheriff's deputy.

Stephen Hammons, spokesman for Troop I, said Quintylon Richard and Baylon Taylor were arrested Monday night without incident. Richard, 20, and Taylor, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, unauthorized use of a movable and burglary.

"Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, deputy Bares was near the intersection of South Hospital Drive and Cougar Drive outside of Abbeville," Hammons said Tuesday in a news release."Bares observed Taylor and Richard acting suspiciously. Bares identified himself to the suspects and contacted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office. When responding deputies arrived at the location, they located Deputy Bares who had been shot multiple times."

Hammons said Richard and Taylor burglarized a home on South Hospital Drive shortly before the shooting and stole Bares' vehicle after the shooting.

Bares, who has been in law enforcement for more than 12 years, was transported to an Alexandria hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Hammons said the following agencies assisting in the apprehension of Taylor and Richard: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, state police Troop I, state police Air Support, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Abbeville Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Maurice Police Department, Kaplan Police Department, Gueydan Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Erath Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Marshal's Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Abbeville City Marshal, Lafayette City Marshal, Acadia Sheriff's Office, the 16th Judicial District, and St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly