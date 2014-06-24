Public memorial service planned for Jimmy Newman





August 29, 1927 - June 21, 2014





The first memorial services have been set for Grand Ole Opry member Jimmy C. Newman.





He was born in High Point, Louisiana, near Mamou.





Newman was the first Cajun singer to join the Grand Ole Opry.

He hosted his own show on KPLC-TV after forming his own band which was an instant hit with the viewers.

A public service will be held Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.