Kickoff set for LSU and Texas A&M

The SEC announced the kickoff time for LSU and Texas A&M on Monday. The Thanksgiving game will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.



LSU leads the overall series with Texas A&M 29-20-3 and has a 2-0 record against the Aggies in SEC play.

The Texas A&M contest will be the first for LSU on Thanksgiving Day since 1973 when the Tigers dropped a 21-7 decision to Alabama in Tiger Stadium.



2014 LSU Football Schedule

Aug. 30: vs. Wisconsin (Houston, Texas) ESPN 8 p.m.

Sept. 6: Sam Houston State (Tiger Stadium) SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: Louisiana-Monroe (Tiger Stadium) ESPNU 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: Mississippi State (Tiger Stadium)

Sept. 27: New Mexico State (Tiger Stadium)

Oct. 4: at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Oct. 11: at Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 18: Kentucky (Tiger Stadium)

Oct. 25: Ole Miss (Tiger Stadium)

Nov. 1: Open

Nov. 8: Alabama (Tiger Stadium)

Nov. 15: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Nov. 22: Open

Nov. 27: at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas) ESPN 6:30 p.m.