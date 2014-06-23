Kickoff set for LSU and Texas A&M

The SEC announced the kickoff time for LSU and Texas A&M on Monday. The Thanksgiving game will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
LSU leads the overall series with Texas A&M 29-20-3 and has a 2-0 record against the Aggies in SEC play.
The Texas A&M contest will be the first for LSU on Thanksgiving Day since 1973 when the Tigers dropped a 21-7 decision to Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
2014 LSU Football Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Wisconsin (Houston, Texas) ESPN 8 p.m.
Sept. 6: Sam Houston State (Tiger Stadium) SEC Network 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: Louisiana-Monroe (Tiger Stadium) ESPNU 6 p.m.
Sept. 20: Mississippi State (Tiger Stadium)
Sept. 27: New Mexico State (Tiger Stadium)
Oct. 4: at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)
Oct. 11: at Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
Oct. 18: Kentucky (Tiger Stadium)
Oct. 25: Ole Miss (Tiger Stadium)
Nov. 1: Open
Nov. 8: Alabama (Tiger Stadium)
Nov. 15: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Nov. 22: Open
Nov. 27: at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas) ESPN 6:30 p.m.
