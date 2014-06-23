Jennie Finch praises Moss Bluff Native Baylee Corbello and SWLA Softball

Baylee Corbello's Freshman statistics and honors at LSU





2014 Statistics: 17-8, 2.55 ERA, 31-26 App-GS, 21 complete games, 6 shutouts, 176.0 IP, 121 hits, 76 runs, 64 earned, 128 BB, 175 K's, .193

Opp. batting average





2014 Honors: Freshman All-SEC, NFCA DI National Freshman of the Year finalist, NFCA All-South Region third team, 2014 Tiger Classic

All-Tournament Team, 2014 Tiger Invitational All-Tournament Team, SEC Freshman of the Week, LSWA Pitcher of the Month, LSWA Pitcher of

the Week





2014 Team: 35-22 overall, 13-11 SEC (T-6th), SEC Softball Tournament semifinals, NCAA Tucson Regional participant

Baylee Corbello led the LSU pitching staff in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, complete games, games started, appearances and

opponent batting average… Complete games are most for an LSU freshman in team history and strikeouts are second most for a freshman

pitcher… In league games, she had the fourth lowest opposing batting average at .232 and was fourth in batters struck out looking with 21…

Gave up a run or less in 14 games this season.