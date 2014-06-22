Westlake bidding group helps residents sell unwanted items for c - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake bidding group helps residents sell unwanted items for cash

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure and for Chris Quibodeaux of Westlake, she wanted to find a way to help residents turn their trash into a little cash.

"I was thinking, why don't we start a little bidding group that's going to be similar to eBay?," said Quibodeaux, the head administrator of the group. "So, I started it and it just progressed."

The Facebook group is called Items Up for BIDS in the Westlake Area and the title says it all. Members post items such as home goods, toys and clothes and the items get sold to the highest bidder.

"I re-decorated a whole room in my house just from this site," said member and administrator Sheree Goss.

Quibodeaux says members usually meet at Peddler's Market Place in Westlake as a safe and public place to meet bidders. The members bring their items that are ready to be picked up in exchange for a quick buck.

Members say the group has not only helped them clean out their closets, but it's also helped improve their lives financially.

"It's helped supplement my income," said a member.

"I'm a stay at home mom right now," said member and administrator Darla Cain. "Instead of going to work, I can do this on my time and I'm actually making more money buying and re-selling than I would if I was employed at a full time job."

Quibodeaux says the group also allows residents to come together and help each other as a community.

"We're trying to bring the money into the community," said Quibodeaux. "Everybody can't buy new. It's a community coming together and helping each other."

The group is open to the public and has generated over 2,000 members mainly from the Westlake area but also include members from Sulphur, Lake Charles and Carlyss.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly