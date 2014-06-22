Westlake bidding group helps residents sell unwanted items for cash

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure and for Chris Quibodeaux of Westlake, she wanted to find a way to help residents turn their trash into a little cash.

"I was thinking, why don't we start a little bidding group that's going to be similar to eBay?," said Quibodeaux, the head administrator of the group. "So, I started it and it just progressed."

The Facebook group is called Items Up for BIDS in the Westlake Area and the title says it all. Members post items such as home goods, toys and clothes and the items get sold to the highest bidder.

"I re-decorated a whole room in my house just from this site," said member and administrator Sheree Goss.

Quibodeaux says members usually meet at Peddler's Market Place in Westlake as a safe and public place to meet bidders. The members bring their items that are ready to be picked up in exchange for a quick buck.

Members say the group has not only helped them clean out their closets, but it's also helped improve their lives financially.

"It's helped supplement my income," said a member.

"I'm a stay at home mom right now," said member and administrator Darla Cain. "Instead of going to work, I can do this on my time and I'm actually making more money buying and re-selling than I would if I was employed at a full time job."

Quibodeaux says the group also allows residents to come together and help each other as a community.

"We're trying to bring the money into the community," said Quibodeaux. "Everybody can't buy new. It's a community coming together and helping each other."

The group is open to the public and has generated over 2,000 members mainly from the Westlake area but also include members from Sulphur, Lake Charles and Carlyss.

