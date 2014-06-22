Young girl shows determination during triathlon

Competing in a triathlon is a taxing task for anyone, but for Lanie Warner it's not an impossible challenge.

"Just being here and being the first triathlete in the area as a disability kid," said Warner.

Thanks to Ainsely's Angels, Lanie's ready to show her determination.

"Captain Lanie has spin bifida and she's unable to do it on her own so we have angels who carry her basically and do the full triathlon with her," said Tanya McGee.

With angel's watching over, Lanie knows she's not alone.

"Lanie had some interest in it and just doing something different and helping her do something she wouldn't be able to do on her own," said Reagan McGee.

Lanie also has a group of supporters that make lack of confidence out of the question

"I've never done something like this before," said Warner.

And Lanie knows with a start must come a finish, which is exactly what this team of angels and one inspiring girl proved.

