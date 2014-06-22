Welsh PD searching for police impersonator

Welsh PD says 32-year-old Travis Delome of Welsh is a suspect in an unauthorized entry of a home case and allegedly impersonated a police officer Saturday morning.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet says Delome was last seen around Highway 90 and Ronald St. wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt.

Crochet asks anyone that knows of Delome's whereabouts, to call 734-2626. Callers can remain anonymous.

