Singer Jimmy C. Newman dead at 86 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Singer Jimmy C. Newman dead at 86

(Source: KPLC-TV) (Source: KPLC-TV)

 

Grand Ole Opry member Jimmy C. Newman has died according to family members.  Newman was 86.

 

Newman died Saturday in Nashville. 

 

He was born on August 29, 1927 near Mamou and was the first Cajun singer to join the Grand Ole Opry in 1956.  According to his biography on the Opry's website, Newman grew up listening to as much music from country stars like Gene Autry as he did the Cajun music from Louisiana.  He made his first recordings in 1946 in his native French patois.

 

Newman hosted his own show on KPLC-TV after forming his own band, which as an instant hit with the viewers.  Newman also performed on the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport.

 

Newman went on to chart 33 songs on the Billboard Country chart from 1954-1970.  According to the Opry, it was Newman's brother, Walter who introduced him to country music.

 

Although he was known as the alligator man to countless fans, Newman told the Ralph Emery Show in 1984 he didn't always want to be a performer. 

 "My dream was to be a cowboy and a rancher.  My idol was Gene Autry.  Had it not been for Gene Autry, I would not have been a country singer," Newman said.

He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, the Cajun Hall of Fame in 2004, and the North American Country Music Association's International Hall of Fame in 2000.

Newman continued to perform in his later years, appearing on the Grand Ole Opry weekly.  In 2006, he joined a select group of entertainers who marked 50 years of membership with the Opry.

Copyright 2014 KPLC.  All Rights Reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly