Science fiction characters take over the lake area

The 6th annual BayouCon is in full swing at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Anime, comics, and Sci-Fi are taking over the lake area as fans come dressed as their favorite characters.

With a different persona around every corner, this action packed convention has fans from all over Southwest Louisiana coming for many reasons.

"I want to see the martial arts display over there," said Aileen Cea.

"I'm having fun and looking at all the pictures here," said Niah Fields.

"I'm currently in the Pokemon tournament," said Candice Darwin. "I've gotten four badges and so I'm just waiting to fight the champion who is currently defending his title."

But it was the special merchandise that these fantasy enthusiasts said they couldn't pass up.

"I got comics, a few animal figures, and an animal plush," said Jack McHale.

Ultimately, making this convention a place to come together and celebrate.

"When you're being true to yourself and doing something you truly enjoy, there is nothing more liberating than that," said Darwin.

